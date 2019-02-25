SOUTH COAST — The Myrtle Point School District is closed tomorrow due to continued flooding conditions.
As roads are cleared following the bad weather, the Coos Bay School District has also announced that all schools and bus routes are on a two-hour delay for Tuesday.
In a press release from the CBSD district, the reason is due to "continued wet roads conditions in the outlying areas and overnight freezing temperatures. School will begin at 10:00 a.m. Please take your time and drive safely."
The Coquille School District also announced a two-hour delay for Tuesday, preparing for icy roads after snow fell Monday morning, which led to standing water according to Coquille School District Superintendent Tim Sweeney. The delay for Tuesday was decided after the forecast showed temperatures dropping into the mid-20s Monday night.
On the roads, both north and southbound lanes are open again on I-5 near Cottage Grove.
In an update from the Oregon Department of Transportation, the lanes reopened after an extended closure between mileposts 80 and 174 after trees and power lines came down.
"Expect some single lane closures in areas as trees and debris may still be present," the release added. "Be prepared for winter driving conditions."
U.S. Highway 101 north of Brookings is also still closed due to a sunken grade at milepost 343 with no estimated time to reopen and no detour, according to ODOT.
Oregon 42 South, between Coquille and Bandon at mile post 9, was closed most of today due to a landslid but is now open to one lane. There is also single-lane traffic now on Highway 101 just souh of Bandon at Four Mile.
Other closures include Oregon 138 West between Sutherlin and Elkton, Oregon 38 west of Elkton, and Oregon 138 East between mile post 17 and 60 east of Glide to West Toketee.
"Expect delays due to small slides on Oregon 42 in Coos County," the release added. "Drivers should be prepared for winter driving and expect significant delays on southwest Oregon highways."
As the storm raged through the night, as many as 35,000 residents on Douglas Electric Cooperative lost power according to its website this morning. However, in a press recent release that number had dropped to 9,750 homes.
"We have brought in reinforcements to assist in restoration," the release said. "Some areas will be out for hours and some for days."
For outage information, call 1-888-420-8826 or visit www.dec.coop.
The Nancy Devereux Center's warming center is open tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.
"We provide a hot meal, warm beverages and a place to stay out of the rain and cold," stated a press release from the center. "Donations are welcome, proteins like hamburger, hot dogs and peanut butter, coffee, tea and cider, and monetary donations are always needed. Thank you to the community who has been so supportive of this effort to keep those in need warm and dry."
The Devereux Center is located at 1200 Newmark Ave. in Coos Bay.