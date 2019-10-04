COOS BAY — Coos Bay police announced Friday a woman who was reported missing earlier this week has been located.
According to a press release by the Coos Bay Police Department, authorities were able to confirm with June Bernhardt's family that she had been found.
Bernhardt, 72, was last seen on foot Wednesday in the Empire area wearing a white brim hat, white dress and pushing a baby stroller full of bags.
She was believed to be suffering from dementia and may likely be confused, said a press release by the Coos Bay Police Department.
"Coos Bay Police appreciates and is thankful for the immediate assistance received from the public," said the release.