COOS COUNTY — U.S. Highway 101 has reopened to one lane after being closed for three hours.
"There will be flaggers and traffic delays in the area as traffic clears," said Dan Latham, public information officer with the Oregon Department of Transportation.
He added that the second lane can be expected to open later this evening.
Earlier this afternoon around 1:30 p.m., a fatal two vehicle accident stopped traffic on U.S. Highway 101 near the David Dewitt Veterans Memorial.
There is a confirmed fatality, according to Captain Tim Fox, government and media relations officer for Oregon State Police.
"ODOT is on scene," Fox wrote in an email to The World. "Troopers and emergency personnel are on scene."
According to tripcheck.com, a detour has been set up on North Bay Road.
It is unknown when the roadway will be clear, but drivers are being told by an ODOT representative on site that the road will remain closed for an additional two hours.
This story will be updated as information is released.