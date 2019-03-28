HAUSER — A multi-vehicle accident has closed part of U.S. Highway 101 at milepost 230 near Hauser.
Oregon State Police confirmed a fatality.
The crash happened at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to Captain Gabriel Fabrizio with the Coos County Sheriff's Office.
The Oregon Department of Transportation posted on tripcheck.com that traffic is being detoured onto North Bay Road and drivers are being advised to use alternate routes. The closure is affecting two lanes headed north and one headed south, both medians and shoulders.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.