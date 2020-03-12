SOUTH COAST — As the COVID-19 situation morphs by the hour, events are being canceled or postponed and questions regarding continued school hours are reaching fever pitch.
“Schools are not being closed right now,” said Tenneal Wetherell, superintendent for South Coast Education Service District. “We’re asking and encouraging all families to send their students to school if they are healthy.”
However, she said if parents decide to keep their children home they then must call their school district to report that absence.
“We don’t have current guidance from (Oregon Department of Education) regarding longer absences due to parent choice, but we will take direction from ODE once they provide that information,” Wetherell said.
Because the COVID-19 situation is changing so rapidly, Wetherell advised that school districts across the South Coast are going to have to address student absences that go past 10 days. Regional superintendents have been in “constant contact” for 24-hours since Gov. Kate Brown’s announcement to limit group gathering below 250 people.
"Each district has to consider the unique situation and context of their district,” Wetherell said. “I encourage all families with those levels of concern to reach out to their school district and have those conversations.”
In the meantime, Wetherell said she and other regional superintendents from around the South Coast are actively working together to prepare a response to Brown’s guidance.
“Each district will communicate directly with staff and families in the next day,” she said. “We’re working to have a coordinated response as much as possible and ensure that we’re communicating transparently and efficiently to staff and families. I anticipate families and staff will get more complete information at the end of the day.”
North Bend School District
In a press release from the North Bend School District, all nonessential meetings and field trips are canceled.
“Large gatherings (250+ people) are suspended through April 8,” the release said. “This applies to organized public gatherings, not stores, malls, etc.”
Nonessential activities are also canceled, including parent meetings and “allowing spectators at sporting events.”
However, the district is not canceling sports practices or afterschool activities that don’t involve spectators, the release said.
“We will adjust this as we wait for further guidance from OSAA and ODE,” the release said. “Currently the 5A basketball tournament in Corvallis is being played with no spectator. The governor emphasized that school closure will be a last resort.”
Coos Bay School District
Events are also being canceled at the Coos Bay School District. Superintendent Bryan Trendell said that elementary carnivals scheduled for this Friday have been postponed, as well as the county track meet scheduled for next week.
“We’re asking that schools not hold large group assemblies in the gym and to keep things in small groups,” Trendell said. “Sports practices are going on as planned and we’re still evaluating afterschool activities.”
He added that OSAA recently put out a message that the 4A, 5A, and 6A basketball tournaments are postponed in Corvallis, Hillboro and Portland. Trendell said that these events or activities are postponed at least until April 8, if not longer.
“This (COVID-19) situation changes every day or a couple times a day,” he said.
If parents decide to keep students home from school, Trendell asked that they call the district to notify them.
“We will try to work with them,” he said. “We’re waiting for ODE right now. They are working on what their guidance will be for 10-day drop situations.”
If a parent in the CBSD keeps their child home for longer than 10 days, Trendell said they won’t be penalized given the current pandemic.
“We understand if they want to keep kids home,” he said. “If it hits the 10-day period, we may have to drop them from enrollment. If they come back, we will reactivate them.”
This may change after ODE announces guidelines later today.
The Powers School District
In an email Thursday, March 12 Powers School District Superintendent Matt Shorb said its district has been taking the same precautions as other school districts around the county.
“We will be following the directions given by the (Gov. Kate Brown) this morning and doing our best keep school open, but cancel any unnecessary travel and exposure risks,” said Shorb via email.
School officials have been cleaning common areas more often and providing items to people to practice excellent hygiene as well as providing up-to-date information to students and parents, he said.
Coos Bay
In accordance with the Governor Brown’s public health order the Egyptian Theatre will be closed for the next 30 days. The theater hopes to reschedule events that were planned for that 30-day period during the late spring, or early summer.
The 2020 Clambake Music Festival, which was scheduled to begin Friday, March 13, at The Mill-Casino Hotel & RV Park, has been canceled. The festival board will meet this weekend to determine its next steps and will reach out to people once a plan is in place.
Emmanuel Episcopal Church has suspended public worship services from March 15-29, after a potential exposure to COVID-19 on the church's property. All meetings, including PEO, choir practice, preschool board meetings, and the vestry retreat are also suspended. The preschool and food cupboard will continue operating under the guidance and revised protocols of Coos Health and Wellness and the Oregon Office of Childcare.
Reedsport/Lakeside
Government offices in Reedsport and Lakeside are staying open with business as usual at this time. Both cities are monitoring the situation and taking precautions as needed.
Lakeside City Manager Andrew Carlstrom said that if people were feeling sick and need to pay bills, they can drop the payment through the mail slot.
The St. Patrick's Day Trivia Challenge at Mindpower Gallery, in Reedsport, is still happening for Saturday, March 14. According to Mindpower Gallery staff, additional precautions are being taken at all the stops to ensure tissues and hand sanitizers are available for participants.
Reedsport School District is also still in full swing. The staff at Highland Elementary and Reedsport Community Charter School have no plans to close down and are taking care to clean and wipe down rooms on a regular basis. Superintendent Jon Zwemke said they are being aware, and cautious of the situation.
More detailed information will be available in next week's Umpqua Post.
Bandon
All nonessential meetings, assemblies and activity trips are canceled for the Bandon School District, including sports, music and other field trips, for the next four weeks.
The Bandon Visitors Center will be changing its hours as a result of the Coronavirus. Many of the volunteers at the visitors center are elderly, and are concerned about contact with visitors. The visitors center has not released what its new hours will be, but it will be open as much as possible, said Chamber CEO Margaret Pounder.
Bandon Historical Society will be postponing its March 14 “Tales from the Cemetery – Amazing stories from Averill Cemetery" program. No reschedule date has been posted yet.
The Langlois Lions Club will be canceling its annual Spaghetti Feed until further notice, as a precaution against potential spreading of the Coronavirus.
Across the state
In a press release from the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, which represents the state’s 62 acute care hospitals, President and CEO Becky Hultberg reminded the public that the number one prevention to stop COVID-19’s spread is by washing your hands and practicing social distancing.
“We support the governor’s decision to limit large public gatherings to no more than 250 people and promote flexible work schedules to reduce interpersonal contact,” the release said. “These steps are recommended by public health experts and will help protect populations that are particularly at-risk – older adults, those with underlying health conditions, and the unhoused. If you have questions about COVID-19, we recommend seeking credible information through the Oregon Health Authority.”
As the COVID-19 situation changes, this story will be updated.
