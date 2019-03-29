HAUSER — The woman killed in Thursday’s accident on U.S. Highway 101 has been identified.
Jessie Fisher, 37, from Garabaldi, was headed south down Highway 101 near milepost 230 at 11:20 a.m. when she crossed the center line, according to a press release from Oregon State Police.
When she crossed that line with her 2007 Honda Accord, she hit a 2006 Lincoln Mark LT PU driven by Brandon Blair, 40, from Spokane, Wash.
Blair was transported to Bay Area Hospital with injuries, the release said.
Meanwhile, Fisher also was taken to BAH, “where she was pronounced deceased,” the release said.
“There were two dogs in Fisher's vehicle,” the release said. “One was transported by a good Samaritan to a local veterinary clinic. The second dog was last seen running from the scene and has not been located.”
OSP told The World that the dog is a Boxer. Her family told OSP when the dog runs off, she usually isn't back for a day or two.
"I gave them the contact info for the shelter," said Captain Tim Fox with OSP. "If the dog is found, call Coos County Animal Control and they will hold for family."
If the dog is located, report it to Coos County Animal Control at 541-751-2480.
As for the cause of the accident, OSP is still investigating.
The two-vehicle accident stopped traffic for most of the afternoon on Thursday. The Oregon Department of Transportation detoured vehicles on North Bay Road, though all lanes are open again as of this morning.
Fox wrote to The World in an email that since January 2018, Highway 101 through Coos County saw 280 vehicle accidents.
On OSP's website, an accident map is available to see how many crashes have occurred on highways over a selected span of time. Above the map, OSP states that it has seen an alarming trend of fatal accidents across the state.
"State Troopers and partner public safety agencies focus on the 'Fatal 5' driving behaviors, which contribute to the majority of all motor vehicle crashes," the website said as a reminder for drivers to stay safe on the roads. "The fatal 5 are: Speed, Occupant safety, Lane safety, Impaired driving, and Distracted driving."
During Thursday's accident, Oregon State Police was assisted by the Coos County Sheriffs' Office, Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, Siuslaw Indian Tribe Police, Coos County Animal Control, Hauser Fire Department, North Bay Fire Department, Bay Cities Ambulance, and ODOT on the accident, the release said.