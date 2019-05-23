{{featured_button_text}}
Fatality

An unnamed driver was killed in a single vehicle accident Wednesday on U.S. Highway 101.

LAKESIDE — The driver from the fatal accident on U.S. Highway 101 near milepost 223 has been identified as Joey Vandenhey, 60, of Lakeside.

First responders rushed to a fatal vehicle accident Wednesday evening.

According to an earlier press release from Oregon State Police, OSP and other emergency personnel responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 101 near Lakeside at 9:45 p.m.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that a Ford pickup was traveling on Highway 101 when for unknown reasons left the roadway and rolled,” the release said. “The operator, and lone occupant, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

OSP was assisted by Lower Umpqua Ambulance, North Bend Chapel, and the Coos County Sheriff's Office.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

