A North Bend man is behind bars facing a murder charge after he was arrested Thursday on charges of killing Rebecca Elaine Reeves at her Coos Bay home.
Coos Bay Police Chief Chris Chapanar reported his officers were called to 1749 Idaho Drive just after 8 p.m. Wednesday after a 9-1-1 caller reported a deceased woman in the home.
Responding officers discovered Reeves dead in her home, with Chapanar saying her death was the result of "homicidal violence."
As is customary in Coos County, the Coos County Major Crimes Team was called in and officers from Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, North Bend Police, Bandon Police, Coquille Police, Coos Bay Police, Coos County Medical Examiner’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office arrived to assist in the investigation.
On Thursday morning, police remained at the scene gathering evidence.
Less than 24 hours after Reeves was found dead, Chapanar and District Attorney R. Paul Frasier announced an arrest had been made in the case, with 47-year-old Johnny Ray Bohannon charged with second-degree murder.
Bohannon was arrested at the Coos Bay Police Department and was transferred to the Coos County Jail. As of Friday morning, he remained in the jail under "intake." Bohannon was scheduled to make his initial appearance in front of a judge Friday.
No immediate links between Bohannon and Reeves were reported by police.
A criminal background check shows Bohannon has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2005, when he was placed on probation on an assault charge.
Since then, Bohannon has faced multiple charges, mostly in Coos and Douglas counties. Some of the charges include harassment, assault, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, burglary, possession of methamphetamines and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Despite claims on social media, former North Bend Police Officer Jon Bohanan is not linked to the case, is not a suspect in the case and is not the man arrested for the crime.
Chapanar said the investigation into the murder is still ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Coos Bay Police Department at 541-269-8911 or Coos Stop Crime at 541-267-6666
