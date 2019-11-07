NORTH BEND — No one was injured after a log truck lost control of its load, overturned and struck another vehicle on U.S. Highway 101 near Milepost 232 on Wednesday morning, a few miles north of the McCullough Bridge, in North Bend.
According to an Oregon State Police report, troopers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:36 a.m. after reports of a multiple-vehicle crash blocking portions of the roadway came in.
An investigation revealed the operator of the log truck, 29-year-old Christopher Robison, who was travelling northbound on U.S. Highway 101 failed to drive within his lane causing the truck’s trailer to overturn.
The logs, which were inside the truck’s trailer, spilled out onto the southbound and northbound lanes of the highway. The overturned trailer came to an uncontrolled rest after it struck another vehicle causing minimal front end damage, according to the report.
A self-loading log truck removed the lost load from the highway and Robison was issued a citation/warning from OSP. The other vehicle’s operator, 48-year-old Amy Walter, appeared to be uninjured as was Robison.