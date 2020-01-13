SOUTH COAST — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. A frost advisory is in effect from 11 p.m. tonight to 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
South winds are expected to be from 30-50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, affecting the south central Oregon coast and Curry County coast.
Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Exposed portions of U.S. Highway 101 may see strong winds.
View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
The NWS suggests monitoring the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Dangerous driving conditions are possible, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Downed trees and power lines are possible. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.