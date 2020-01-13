{{featured_button_text}}
Rain pours down Monday into a puddle along U.S. Highway 101 in downtown Coos Bay. Rain is forecast to continue throughout the week alongside of a high wind watch issued by the National Weather Service. South winds of 25-35 mph are expected Wednesday with gusts up to 60 mph along the south central Oregon coast and Curry County coast.

SOUTH COAST — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. A frost advisory is in effect from 11 p.m. tonight to 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

South winds are expected to be from 30-50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, affecting the south central Oregon coast and Curry County coast.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Exposed portions of U.S. Highway 101 may see strong winds.

The NWS suggests monitoring the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Dangerous driving conditions are possible, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Downed trees and power lines are possible. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.

