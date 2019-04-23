NORTH BEND — North Bend police report a 33-year-old Coos County man seen jumping from the northeast side of the McCullough Bridge Tuesday morning is alive.
At approximately, 10:09 a.m., the North Bend Police Department and the North Bend Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a suicidal subject who was seen jumping off the bridge.
The caller described the man as wearing a white t-shirt and Khaki pants.
According to North Bend Police Department’s Cpt. Curt Bennett, officers quickly responded to the bridge where they saw the man on a piling. It appeared he had crawled onto the piling near or at water level.
Officers were able to communicate with the man from the top of the bridge and direct firefighters to his exact location.
“The fire department deployed their water rescue boat and one of our officers jumped on that boat and assisted in responding and recovering the individual from the piling,” said Bennett. “The individual was transported via Bay Cities Ambulance to Bay Area Hospital.”
At this time, the man is in stable condition, but the extent of his injuries remains unknown. This story will be updated as information is made available.
“The North Bend Police Department, North Bend Fire Department and Bay Cities Ambulance are to be thanked for their quick response and collaborative efforts,” said Bennett.