ASHLAND — Interstate 5 southbound into California is now open to commercial trucks south of Ashland. Motorists should expect congestion and delays. Chains must be carried over Siskiyou Summitt.
This morning the Oregon Department of Transportation held southbound commercial truck traffic on Interstate 5 in Ashland due to heavy snow in the corridor south to Redding. All southbound traffic was stopped at Yreka.
Know before you go: In Oregon: https://tripcheck.com; In California: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov