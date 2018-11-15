COQUILLE — Glen Frank Mason VI, who has been charged with murdering his wife Leslie Mason in North Bend on Tuesday night, was arraigned at the Coos County Courthouse this morning.
At the arraignment, Mason was read the charges against him. Those charges include murder, three counts of attempted murder, and one charge of assault in the first degree. Mason is being represented by a public defender out of Medford.
“Security was set at $2 million, and a hearing has been set for 11 p.m. next Friday,” said Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier.
As The World previously reported, Frasier released follow up information Wednesday morning pertaining to Tuesday night's shooting in North Bend.
"The DA’s office will be charging Glen Frank Mason IV, 54, of North Bend, with murder alleging Leslie Mason as the victim, three counts of attempted murder alleging Lindsay Pease, Jarrod Pultz, and Robert Marshall as the victims, and one count of assault in the first degree alleging Pease as the victim," the release said.
On Tuesday, Nov. 13, North Bend dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting screaming and gunshots being fired near the intersection of Exchange and Chester streets in North Bend about 10:14 p.m. Tuesday night.
Police entered the home at 3516 Chester Street and found 53-year-old North Bend resident Leslie E. Mason dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Also found in the residence was 28-year-old Lindsay Pease, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to Bay Area Hospital and, after emergency surgery, transferred to Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland, where Frasier said her condition is “fairly stable.”
Three minor children of Pease also were in the home and were not injured, Frasier said.
Witnesses told police they saw Glen Frank Mason, 54, the estranged husband of Leslie Mason, leaving the area of the residence after the shooting. Frasier said when witnesses attempted to stop Glen Mason, he allegedly fired a firearm in their direction and one neighbor returned fire with a personal handgun.
Police learned that Glen Mason was residing at 68093 Ridge Road in North Bend. Responding to that residence, they could see him in the house.
The Coos County Emergency Response Team was called out to assist at the Ridge Road residence. Police negotiators were able to contact Glen Mason and, after about 30 minutes of speaking with negotiators, he surrendered without incident, Frasier said.
Glen Mason was lodged in Coos County jail on one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and one count of first-degree assault.
The North Bend Police Department is being assisted in the investigation by the Coos County Major Crimes Team, with officers from the Coos Bay, Coquille and Bandon police departments; Oregon State Police; Coos County and Douglas County sheriff’s offices; Coquille Tribal Police; the Coos County Medical Examiner’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office.
Police remained on the scene early this morning, with Chester Street blocked off with police tape at its intersections with Newmark and Tower streets.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the North Bend Police Department at 541-756-3161.