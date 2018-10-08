COOS COUNTY — Search and rescue teams found missing former Coos County Oncologist Dr. Richard Ellerby deceased over the weekend after five days of searching the surrounding area of his West Catching Slough home.
At about 10:50 a.m. Sunday morning a search team from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office located the body of Dr. Ellerby in a wooded area approximately 600 yards from his home.
The Coos County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene. The preliminary cause of Ellerby’s death is hypothermia.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for Ellerby since the morning of Oct. 2 near his residence on West Catching Road in Coos Bay.