police siren

Reina Gabriela Jackson waived extradition and has been transported from Atlanta, Georgia to the Coos County Jail.

Jackson’s first court appearance is scheduled for 3 p.m. July 10.

28
2
13
6
2





Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments