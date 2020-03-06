New Coos Health and Wellness
COOS COUNTY — On Thursday, Coos Health and Wellness announced that its Public Health Division will now host a virtual town hall to discuss COVID-19, more commonly known as coronavirus, next week.

The town hall, which will stream online via Facebook Live, will replace next week’s in-person town halls in North Bend and Coos Bay, according to a press release by Coos Health and Wellness.

“This will be conducted in lieu of the in-person town halls in North Bend on March 12 and in Coos Bay on March 13,” said the press release. “For updates on the virtual town hall, please see our dedicated event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1527142637436015/."

CHW is currently accepting town hall questions regarding the coronavirus and advises anyone interested in submitting a question to do so by emailing them at covid19.questions@chw.coos.or.us.

The virtual town hall is scheduled to take place on Monday, March 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., on the Coos Health and Wellness Facebook page.

For the most up-to-date information, please visit our website: https://cooshealthandwellness.org/public-health/novel-coronavirus-2019-covid-19/

