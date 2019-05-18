{{featured_button_text}}

COOS COUNTY — All business lines to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and its Dispatch Center has been restored.

According to a press release by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Frontier technicians worked quickly Saturday morning to get the lines up and running.

While its business lines were down, the center’s 911 lines did remain open and operational as well as its 911 text option. No word yet on what caused the disruption to occur.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

