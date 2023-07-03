On July 1st, 2023, at 5:10 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call from Robin R. Shook (64) to express his displeasure with the Sheriff’s Office for being arrested earlier in the day for improper use of an emergency communications system.
Sheriff’s Office dispatchers again advised Mr. Shook that the 911 lines were for emergencies only. Mr. Shook was less than polite and discontinued the call.
Deputy H. Francis responded to Mr. Shook’s residence on West Howard Road near Coos Bay and spoke with him about the incident. After an investigation, Mr. Shook was arrested again for improper use of an emergency communications system.
Robin R. Shook (64) was transported to the Coos County Jail, where he was booked and released on his own recognizance.
It is essential to note that improper use of an emergency communications system is an (A) misdemeanor, NOT a person crime. This is also a mandatory release under Senate Bill 48.
On July 1, 2023, at 11:05 a.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a 911 call from Robin R. Shook (64) stating he was assaulted and needed police immediately on West Howard Lane near Coos Bay, Oregon.
Sgt. J. Clayburn responded and contacted Mr. Shook. During an investigation, it was learned that Mr. Shook contacted law enforcement because he was being evicted and wanted to retaliate against his landlord.
After the investigation by Sgt J. Clayburn, arrested Robin R. Shook (64) on charges of initiating a false police report and improper use of an emergency communications system. Mr. Shook was transported to the Coos County Jail, where he was booked and later released on his own recognizance.
