On July 1st, 2023, at 5:10 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call from Robin R. Shook (64) to express his displeasure with the Sheriff’s Office for being arrested earlier in the day for improper use of an emergency communications system.

Sheriff’s Office dispatchers again advised Mr. Shook that the 911 lines were for emergencies only. Mr. Shook was less than polite and discontinued the call.

