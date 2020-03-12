NORTH BEND — The 2020 Clambake Music Festival has been canceled.
The festival board posted on its website that the event was canceled following the recent ban put into place by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown of all public gatherings of more than 250 people for four weeks.
The ban, announced late Wednesday night, was created as a way to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, (COVID-19), throughout Oregon.
“We sincerely apologize to all of our sponsors, musicians, attendees, and festival family for the late notice,” wrote the Clambake Music Festival Board online. “The Festival Board will meet in lieu of the festival this weekend to determine the next steps and will reach out to people once a plan is in place.”
The festival board added it will continue to monitor the Center for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Oregon Health Authority’s recommendations.
“… hoping to put on our party, but alas – it is not to be,” wrote the festival board. “Until next year!”
Anyone seeking additional information is advised to contact the South Coast Clambake Music Festival by visiting its website at www.clambakejazz.com.
Organizers and board members could also be reached by calling 541-267-7665.
