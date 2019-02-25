SOUTH COAST — Travel is being discouraged in Douglas and Coos counties as snow and rain saturate soils, bringing down trees and power lines.
In an update from the Oregon Department of Transportation, U.S. 101 south of Bandon at Four Mile is closed, as is Interstate 5 between Sutherlin and Cottage Grove.
As The World previously reported, the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Trip Checker showed road closures and delays along most of the local highways.
Highway 42 and Highway 42 South each had delays resulting from landslides. On Highway 42, the delay was around six miles east of Myrtle Point. Further east on the highway, winter weather led to a requirement for cars to carry chains or have traction tires in the area of Camas Valley.
On Highway 42 South, the delay was two miles west of Riverton. Delays are expected to last around 20 minutes to two hours.
Highway 101 was experiencing a high water closure six miles north of Langlois at Four Mile Creek.
Meanwhile, Highway 38 was closed from mile post 29 to mile post 17, just west of Elkton. Highway 126 was closed east of Mapleton, from mile post 14 to 42.
For schools, most districts remained on regular schedules this morning, though the Myrtle Point School and Port Orford School districts closed due to flooding.
The Reedsport Charter School announced a two-hour delay this morning as bad weather persists.
Coquille School District Superintendent Tim Sweeney told The World that though the district is on a regular schedule, school buses aren't able to get to some homes. The district has called those families directly.
As the storm raged, as many as 35,000 residents on Douglas Electric Cooperative lost power according to its website this morning. However, in a press recent release that number had dropped to 9,750 homes.
"We have brought in reinforcements to assist in restoration," the release said. "Some areas will be out for hours and some for days."
For outage information, call 1-888-420-8826 or visit www.dec.coop.
The Nancy Devereux Center's warming center is open tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.
"We provide a hot meal, warm beverages and a place to stay out of the rain and cold," stated a press release from the center. "Donations are welcome, proteins like hamburger, hot dogs and peanut butter, coffee, tea and cider, and monetary donations are always needed. Thank you to the community who has been so supportive of this effort to keep those in need warm and dry."
The Devereux Center is located at 1200 Newmark Avenue in Coos Bay.