SOUTH COAST — Many remain without power and may not see it restored for days.
Douglas Electric Cooperative announced this afternoon that tree trimming crews are working with the Oregon Department of Transportation to gain access to power lines. According to a press release, Highway 38 remains closed as downed trees block access.
“Highways, roads and driveways are littered with downed power lines and broken poles,” the release said. “The process is slow and arduous. Our crews, and a number of outside contract utility crews brought in everywhere from Central Lincoln PUD to Oregon Trail Electric Co-op are making repairs where they can. Housing and feeding these crews so they can safely work long shifts is also a challenge given area motels are either full or without power.”
Though many are still without power following the storm that rocked the South Coast, DEC is working hard to turn the power back on. However, the release pointed out that transmission from Bonneville Power in to the Drain substation is a “waiting game” as they struggle with their own power issues.
“Pacific Power, which feeds our Lookingglass substation, have thousands without power as well,” the release said. “Once these lines begin delivering power to us, we will be able to pick up a good portion of our members. After that, our distribution feeders will be next and that will take longer.”
Once that is done, then DEC will tackle the individual outages scattered across Douglas and Coos Counties.
“For some it will be hours, others will take days, and for members in the more remote areas, it could take at least a week,” the release said. “In the meantime, our crews repair what is accessible to bring as many people on as possible. Again, they are on the job 24 hours, getting some rest and food when they can.
“Everyone, understandably, would like to know how long it is going to be before their power will be restored. Many are concerned because they may not see any trucks in their area. Rest assured, crews are out there working as safely and efficiently as they can. Many of them, off-road where much of our system is accessible only on foot,” the release said.
Though many are still without power, the Reedsport and Gardner areas, as well as parts of Yoncalla, are now restored.
Meanwhile farther south, the slide that shut down U.S. Highway 101 near Brookings is still active.
In a recent update from the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Hooskanadan slide is still moving this morning and traffic is now being detoured to the Carpenterville Highway, or Oregon 255. However, freight restrictions are in effect.
"Motor carrier enforcement officers are on both sides checking traffic," the release said. "Drivers are reminded that Carpenterville Highway is a long, narrow and winding road with steep grades and an elevation change of 1,700 feet."
As traffic is kept moving, ODOT has a potential low bidder on a contractor to repair Highway 101.
"But until the slide slows, work cannot begin," the release said. "The slide continues to move at a rate of nearly two-feet an hour."
Restrictions on the Carpenterville Highway are as follows:
Here are the freight restrictions
• Truck Tractor and Semitrailer Combinations (fifth wheel hitch) - 60 feet overall length, 40 foot trailer length.
• Truck and Trailer Combinations (pintle hitch) - 65 feet overall length, 40 foot trailer length.
• Doubles Combinations - 65 feet overall length, 40 foot trailer length.
• Other length limits as shown on Group Map 1.
Earlier today, ODOT reported that the Hooskanadan Slide at mile post 344 moved about 10 feet both horizontally and vertically on Tuesday, Feb. 26.
“The goal, once it slows down, is to gravel a portion of the highway and get it open under 24/7 flagger control,” the release said.
In an separate update from ODOT on other road conditions, Oregon 42 South between Coquille and Bandon is open again to traffic.
"Watch for single lane traffic controlled by flaggers and water on roadway," the release said. "Drive with caution."