BROOKINGS — The slide that shut down U.S. Highway 101 near Brookings has shifted.
According to a press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Hooskanadan Slide at mile post 344 moved about 10 feet both horizontally and vertically on Tuesday, Feb. 26.
“The goal, once it slows down, is to gravel a portion of the highway and get it open under 24/7 flagger control,” the release said.
The nearby Carpenterville Highway, or Oregon 255, is open to traffic but ODOT warned that it is not a viable detour for commercial trucks.
“Expect a check point on either side of Carpenterville Highway to turn away oversized commercial vehicles,” the release said.
In an update from ODOT on other road conditions, Oregon 42 South between Coquille and Bandon is open again to traffic.
"Watch for single lane traffic controlled by flaggers and water on roadway," the release said. "Drive with caution."