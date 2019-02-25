SOUTH COAST —The North Bend School District is on a two-hour delay this morning, joining the Coos Bay and Coquille School Districts as roads recover from yesterday's storm.
This means all offices and school buses will be on the same delay, the North Bend School District wrote The World this morning.
Crews with the Oregon Department of Transportation work to clear Highway 42 south after a landslide occurred early Feb. 25.
In a press release from the CBSD, the reason for its delay is due to "continued wet roads conditions in the outlying areas and overnight freezing temperatures. School will begin at 10:00 a.m. Please take your time and drive safely."
In the Coquille School District, it is preparing for icy roads after snow fell Monday morning, which led to standing water according to the district's superintendent, Tim Sweeney. The delay for Tuesday was decided after the forecast showed temperatures dropping into the mid-20s Monday night.
Meanwhile, the Myrtle Point School District is closed again today due to continued flooding conditions.
As for the roads, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported this morning that several highway closures remain in effect in Coos and Douglas Counties as winter driving conditions continue in southwest Oregon.
"I-5 drivers in north Douglas County (MP 154) should expect delays due to tree limbs and other debris near the roadway," the release said. "Currently, there's a chain requirement for large trucks (10,000 Gross Vehicle Weight) but that will come off as the morning progresses."
The closures that remain in effect this morning include U.S. 101 at mile post 344 north of Brookings due to a two-foot sunken grade, there is still no detour though crews are working to get it open under gravel later today, the release said.
Other closures reported by ODOT are Oregon 42S between Coquille and Bandon due to high water, Oregon 138 West between Sutherlin and Elkton from mile post 11 to 24 due to fallen trees and power lines, Oregon 38 west of Elkton between from mile post 29 to 37 also due to fallen trees and power lines, Oregon 138 East between mile post 17 and 60 east of Glide to West Toketee.
ODOT also urged the public to look at Tripcheck for updates on road conditions.
As the storm raged through Monday night, as many as 35,000 residents on Douglas Electric Cooperative lost power according to its website Monday morning. However, in a press recent release that number had dropped to 9,750 homes.
"We have brought in reinforcements to assist in restoration," the release said. "Some areas will be out for hours and some for days."
As of Tuesday morning, DEC still wasn't sure when the power would be back on for many of its customers. In fact, on its webpage it was reported that "a good number of our linemen who worked 25+ hours in some of the worst conditions in our memory will be returning to cold and dark houses themselves."
For outage information, call 1-888-420-8826 or visit www.dec.coop.