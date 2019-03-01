BROOKINGS — The Hooskanaden Slide is still moving and has delayed work to repairs on U.S. Highway 101.
In an update from the Oregon Department of Transportation, U.S. Highway 101 will remain closed a few more days as the slide is moving 11 inches an hour.
“ODOT and Tidewater Contractors have mobilized equipment and are standing ready to rebuild a quarter mile of U.S. 101 after a slide near Hooskanaden Creek closed the highway 12 miles north of Brookings on Monday,” the release said. “Earlier in the week, the ground had been moving more than 2 feet an hour, resulting in enormous cracks in the road surface and a 10-foot dropoff.”
Once movement slows to 3 inches an hour, ODOT and Tidewater will start pouring rock and rebuilding the roadway to at least one open lane.
“Meanwhile, Tidewater is addressing a related problem uphill from the highway,” the release said. “The initial slide blocked the natural path of a creek on the hillside, shifting the runoff into the middle of the slide and causing the ground to become saturated and less stable. Tidewater is currently working on the hillside to reestablish the original channel and direct water away from the slide.”
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes, the release said.
In a separate update, ODOT announced that Oregon 138 West between Elton and Sutherlin is now open.
“The highway had been closed since Monday, when a snowstorm knocked down power lines and trees along the roadway,” the release said. “Motorists should drive with caution as workers continue to clear trees and debris from the side of the road. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.”