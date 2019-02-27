BROOKINGS — The slide that shut down U.S. Highway 101 near Brookings is still active.
In a recent update from the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Hooskanadan slide is still moving this morning and traffic is now being detoured to the Carpenterville Highway, or Oregon 255. However, freight restrictions are in effect.
"Motor carrier enforcement officers are on both sides checking traffic," the release said. "Drivers are reminded that Carpenterville Highway is a long, narrow and winding road with steep grades and an elevation change of 1,700 feet."
As traffic is kept moving, ODOT has a potential low bidder on a contractor to repair Highway 101.
"But until the slide slows, work cannot begin," the release said. "The slide continues to move at a rate of nearly two-feet an hour."
Restrictions on the Carpenterville Highway are as follows:
Here are the freight restrictions
• Truck Tractor and Semitrailer Combinations (fifth wheel hitch) - 60 feet overall length, 40 foot trailer length.
• Truck and Trailer Combinations (pintle hitch) - 65 feet overall length, 40 foot trailer length.
• Doubles Combinations - 65 feet overall length, 40 foot trailer length.
• Other length limits as shown on Group Map 1.
Earlier today, ODOT reported that the Hooskanadan Slide at mile post 344 moved about 10 feet both horizontally and vertically on Tuesday, Feb. 26.
“The goal, once it slows down, is to gravel a portion of the highway and get it open under 24/7 flagger control,” the release said.
In an separate update from ODOT on other road conditions, Oregon 42 South between Coquille and Bandon is open again to traffic.
"Watch for single lane traffic controlled by flaggers and water on roadway," the release said. "Drive with caution."