SOUTH COAST — Oregon 38, the Umpqua Highway, is open again from Reedsport to Elkton.
In an update from the Oregon Department of Transportation, though that stretch of Highway 38 is open, it is still closed between Elkton and Drain, while Oregon 138 West, from Elkton to Sutherlin, also remains closed. According to ODOT’s update, both closures are due to downed trees and power lines.
"Workers are on site and making progress cutting and removing trees that are blocking the highway," the release said. "Emergency service vehicles and local residents will be accommodated through the closure area. Motorists traveling from the Reedsport area to I-5 are advised to use alternate routes."
Meanwhile farther south, the slide that shut down U.S. Highway 101 near Brookings is now under construction while traffic is detoured to Carpenterville Highway, or Oregon 255, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
“Tidewater Contractors of Brookings have been awarded a contract to re-open the highway and work is under way,” the release said.
However, freight restrictions are in effect for the detour.
"Motor carrier enforcement officers are on both sides checking traffic," the release said. "Drivers are reminded that Carpenterville Highway is a long, narrow and winding road with steep grades and an elevation change of 1,700 feet."
Restrictions on the Carpenterville Highway are as follows:
• Truck Tractor and Semitrailer Combinations (fifth wheel hitch) - 60 feet overall length, 40 foot trailer length.
• Truck and Trailer Combinations (pintle hitch) - 65 feet overall length, 40 foot trailer length.
• Doubles Combinations - 65 feet overall length, 40 foot trailer length.
• Other length limits as shown on Group Map 1.
While the Hooskanadan Slide had been active, ODOT reported that it moved about 10 feet both horizontally and vertically on just Tuesday, Feb. 26. It had continued to move two feet an hour throughout Wednesday, Feb. 27 before finally coming to rest.
“The goal, once it slows down, is to gravel a portion of the highway and get it open under 24/7 flagger control,” a previous release said.
In an separate update from ODOT on other road conditions, Oregon 42 South between Coquille and Bandon is open again to traffic.
"Watch for single lane traffic controlled by flaggers and water on roadway," the release said. "Drive with caution."
The rain did more than just road damage, with flooding in Myrtle Point leaving some people stranded and requiring rescue from the Coos County Sheriff’s Department.
Coos County Emergency Manager Michael Murphy told The World that the Coquille River rose “quite a bit” above the flood stage, blocking roads but not doing any damage to buildings and homes.
“I’m not aware of major damage, though the city had a sinkhole develop and will need to replace a manhole,” he said. “It is localized and will be part of the damage assessment process. It may have been a sewer line that failed.”
Murphy said that some areas of Myrtle Point became isolated during the flooding, particularly in the south and west areas where roads were cut off.
“It happens frequently, so people who live in those parts know what to do and can usually deal with it for a few days,” he said. “Though it floods every year, it is not always to this level.”
Murphy warned the public that if ever they see a flooded road to turn around.
“The weather service has a jingle, ‘turn around, don’t drown,’” he said. “They are right. It is probably deeper than you think. The road may even be gone and you could drive through and realize you’re not on the road anymore.”
Not only that, but he advised people to be “two-weeks ready” with supplies at home.
“If you’re two-weeks ready, you’re covered for any disaster,” he said.