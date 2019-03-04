SOUTH COAST — Still reeling from last week’s storm, Douglas County and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released a joint statement on Sunday to inform the public that the focus remains on recovery efforts.
“The resiliency of our county is something to be proud of,” the release began. “Community members, volunteers, neighbors, civic organizations and local businesses have spent a great deal of time assisting those in need. We want to thank them for providing their time and efforts to help the community recover and ask the community to continue to assist those still in need.”
Douglas Electric Cooperative took photos of some of the power line damage causing widespread outages.
According to the release, Elkton was hit hardest by the storm. An American Red Cross shelter was established over the weekend and saw its first overnight guests on Saturday.
“The shelter remains open equipped with power, heat, food and showers,” the release said. “The shelter is available to those who would like to utilize the facilities, but don’t necessarily want to stay overnight.”
Currently, the Elkton Station is on generator power but open for business by selling gasoline, diesel and propane.
“Debris removal remains a priority for road crews who continue their work (Sunday),” the release said. “(Ninety percent) of all main county roads are open with two lanes. Motorists area asked to slow their speeds and use caution through the affected areas as road and utility crews may be in the work zones. Our staff will be working on a long term plan to repair surface damage, cracks, re-striping, guard rails and signage.”
In addition, the City of Drain is still being told to conserve water.
For those in need of shelters, the following are available:
• American Red Cross Shelter - Elkton High School (739 River Drive, Elkton)
• Lookingglass Grange (7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg)
• Dream Center (813 SE Lane Street, Roseburg)
• American Red Cross Shelter – Old Harrison Elementary School (1000 South 10th, Cottage Grove)
However, the Red Cross Shelter at the Foursquare Gospel Center has closed, as well as the Volunteer Service Center hotline.
“Requests for welfare checks or assistance for those with specialized medical needs should be directed to the Douglas County Dispatch non-emergency telephone number at (541) 440-4471,” the release said. “Those wishing to make donations to recovery efforts may donate to the American Red Cross or the Greater Douglas United Way.”
In a separate press release from Douglas Electric Cooperative, linemen worked through the weekend to restore power to 4,900 members.
“We have added an additional two crews released by Pacific Power,” the release said. “With so many helping us to restore the power, our concern turns to supplies.”
The DEC Operations Department is working with warehousemen to obtain poles, wire and other equipment.
“Many affected by the storm, such as Lane Electric Cooperative, are in the same situation,” the release said. “This will be an ongoing effort, as running out of supplies is not an option.”