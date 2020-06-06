COOS BAY — Multiple witnesses say a gun was drawn during a peaceful protest in downtown Coos Bay this afternoon.
Almost 400 people gathered along U.S. Highway 101 in support of the Black Lives Matter movement happening across the country, ignited by the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Many protesters were in tears when they saw how many showed up in support and how well the protest was going.
Until around 2 p.m. when a truck stopped at the light between Sumins Restaurant and Coney Station.
“Sounds like a male came through … and allegedly pulled a pistol out and pointed it at the crowd,” said Officer Tom Lindahl who responded to 911 calls about the incident. “We’re trying to track that down and get the situation resolved….”
One of the protesters on the corner who saw this happen, Zane Galvin, said the unidentified male pulled up and flipped them off.
“We said ‘Black Lives Matter’ and he straight up pulled his gun on us,” Galvin recounted.
Robert Fisher was in the group when this happened and said the man looked right at him and said, “White lives matter.”
“I’m an unarmed black male here in Coos County,” Fisher said, shaken. “I’m already a minority and don’t understand why, when we’re peacefully protesting, that these people do these things to us. True color shows in this community.”
Kyle McMichael, a local photographer unaffiliated with any group, was on the corner when he said he took a photo of the incident.
“I had the camera, taking shots of various signs, and saw a truck pull up,” McMichael said. “I noticed the protesters yelling back and forth and he gestured like he had a firearm and the group backed away, afraid. Then he drove off when as soon as the light turned green.”
Also in the group, Morgan Bream, said she ran away from the road when she saw the gun.
“I think it’s disgusting,” she said. “I grew up in this town. It’s honestly terrifying… We’re peacefully protesting and (he) waved the gun like he was going to shoot us… I started bawling my eyes out. I wanted to leave but this is why we’re here. ‘No Justice, No peace’.”
This story will be updated.
