A 15-year-old boy was killed during a shooting Wednesday morning in Bandon and his half brother is behind bars on a murder charge.
According to District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, Finnian Lewis was killed during a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Harvard Street in Bandon.
Frasier said a 9-1-1 call came in at 10:49 a.m. reporting the shooting at the apartment complex. When police and medical personnel reached the home, they found Lewis dead due to the gunshot wound.
Frasier said police arrested Torin Syrus Mowery, 23, on a charge of murder in the second degree. Mowery was arraigned Thursday and bond was set at $2 million.
The case has been set over until April 28, but Frasier said he expects to take the case to the grand jury before that date.
After the shooting, the Coos County Major Crime Team was activated and officers from the Oregon State Police, both from North Bend and Roseburg, Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Coos Bay Police Department, North Bend Police Department, Coquille Police Department, the Coos County Medical Examiner’s Office and the district attorney’s Office responded to assist in the investigation. Bandon police will be the lead agency on this case.
Anyone who may have information about this case is encouraged to contact the Bandon Police Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In