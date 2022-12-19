After a lengthy investigation into this case, Troopers were able to develop a suspect.
On December 5, 2022, OSP Fish & Wildlife Troopers interviewed and ultimately charged Macen M. West (21) of North Bend, Oregon with the following crimes:
Take Game Mammal Closed Season (x3)
Waste of a Game Mammal (x3)
Hunting with the aid of Artificial Light
The rifle that is believed to have been used in the crimes was also seized during the investigation.
On March 23, 2021, three young Blacktail bucks were found by a citizen alongside a sand road on the North Spit of Coos Bay. All three deer were shot in the head from a relatively close range and were likely taken using artificial light at night. These deer were shot and left to waste. OSP Troopers estimate that the deer were killed sometime between March 19 - March 21, 2021. It is currently closed season for Blacktail Deer.
The Oregon State Police is requesting that any person with information about this incident contact the TIP line and leave information for Trooper John Cooper. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may also contact the Oregon State Police through the Turn in Poachers line at; TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (677).
** Report Wildlife and Habitat Law Violators**
The TIP program offers preference point rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of big game mammals.
Preference Point Rewards:
* 5 Points-Bighorn Sheep
* 5 Points-Rocky Mountain Goat
* 5 Points-Moose
* 5 Points-Wolf
* 4 Points-Elk
* 4 Points-Deer
* 4 Points-Antelope
* 4 Points-Bear
* 4 Points-Cougar
Or the Oregon Hunters Association TIP reward fund also offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat, Moose, Elk, Deer, Antelope, Bear, Cougar, Wolf, Upland Birds, Waterfowl, and Furbearers. Cash rewards can also be awarded for the unlawful take of Game Fish and Shellfish and for Habitat Destruction.
CASH REWARDS:
* $1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat and Moose
* $500 Elk, Deer and Antelope
* $300 Bear, Cougar and Wolf
* $300 Habitat Destruction
* $100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl
* $100 Furbearers
* $100 Game Fish and Shellfish
How to Report a Wildlife and/or Habitat Law Violation or Suspicious Activity:
TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (677)
TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us
