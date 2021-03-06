COOS COUNTY ─ On March 13, a Community Awareness Rally is being held to keep Shutter Creek Correctional Institute and small businesses open.
The rally is taking place at 11 a.m. on the Coos Bay Boardwalk, put together by an employee at Shutter Creek Correctional Institute and staff members from local restaurants. A Facebook page, Save Shutter Creek, was also created to gather support.
The local movement first began as a way to save the state prison after Gov. Kate Brown proposed shutting it down for budgetary reasons. Its closure was delayed over the summer by a vote in the legislature but is being considered again. Krystal Moore, a volunteer helping to organize the rally, said the Save Shutter Creek Facebook page grew to include supporting small businesses when “we saw a need.”
“I know the effects the pandemic has had,” said Mike Castaldo, union president and sergeant at Shutter’s Creek. “That’s why I feel for business owners in the local community. I’ve been to southern Oregon and it was open. I don’t understand how larger counties can be open and function, but Coos County has to suffer.”
Castaldo invites all local business owners, from across Coos County and even into Reedsport, to join the rally with signs and flags.
“Show support for businesses, for Shutter Creek, for the community,” he said.
“…If we never fought, we will never know what happened,” Moore said.
Dr. Eric Gleason, assistant director at Coos Health and Wellness, encourages any who attend the upcoming rally to maintain social distance and wear masks.
“Like any rally that has taken place in the last 12 months … we won’t tell you not to protest, you have the right to rally, but be mindful that group gatherings are an easy way to spread COVID-19,” he said.
He added that it is acceptable to double mask, or to wear a procedural mask beneath a cloth mask.
“If you want to support small businesses, making COVID case numbers increase is the last way to accomplish that,” he reminded.
