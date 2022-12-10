Upcoming Mental Health Workshop and the NBPL

On Tuesday, December 13 at 2:00 PM, the North Bend Public Library will be partnering with Waterfall Community Health Center to offer the workshop Winter Blues.
This educational workshop will be led by Kayln Clinkenbeard who is a certified community health worker at Waterfall and is trained as an OPAL coach for Coos County. Kayln will be discussing OPAL: Options for People to Address Loneliness and teaching techniques for identifying and responding to the signs of seasonal depression.
