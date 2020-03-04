POWERS — Unofficial results, compiled by the Coos County Elections Office, show Powers Mayor Robert Kohn and Councilor Jim Clauson Jr. so far surviving attempts to be recalled and remove them from office.
According to Tuesday night’s final unofficial report, 55.52 percent or 181 votes were against recalling Kohn while 44.48 percent or 145 votes were in favor of the recall.
For Clauson Jr., approximately 55.69 percent or 181 votes were against recalling him and 44.31 percent or 144 were in favor.
As of Tuesday, a total of 338 ballots were returned to the election’s office in which seven were identified as “outstanding," said Coos County Clerk Debbie Heller.
According to Heller, those seven ballots were rejected because of missing or mismatched signatures. Following verification guidelines, voters will have approximately 14 days after Election Day to remedy their ballot and authenticate their signature.
In December, Powers resident Robert Leckband filed a petition to recall Kohn and Clauson Jr. after claiming the city officials were not governing with the city’s best interest in mind.
In a previous interview with The World, Kohn denied all the allegations against him and said that he plans on completing his term, which is scheduled to end December 2020.
The county has until March 23 to certify the election, Heller said.
