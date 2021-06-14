Thursday, July 8 at 6 p.m., the Unlimited Book Club will meet on Zoom. Unlimited is a joint venture of Coos History Museum, Coos Bay Public Library and North Bend Public Library. The club was formed to encourage awareness and foster community discussions on equity, diversity and inclusion through reading and thoughtful conversation. The club meets every second Thursday of the month.
The meeting will be an opportunity for members to meet and discuss the next title, selected by book club members, The House of Broken Angels by Luis Alberto Urrea. Suggestions for future readings will come from members of Unlimited.
Those interested are invited to attend meeting, there is no obligation to stay. Questions? Call 541-756-6320 x216 or email education@cooshistory.org. Sign up to receive Zoom link for meeting! Register for free @ https://tinyurl.com/y63w4r35.
