Coos Bay Library sign.JPG

The current Coos Bay Public Library sits on Anderson Avenue downtown.

 Zack Demars, The World

On Wednesday, November 17, at 6 p.m., the Unlimited Book Club will meet on Zoom. Unlimited is a joint venture of Coos History Museum, Coos Bay Public Library, and North Bend Public Library. It was formed to encourage awareness and foster community discussions on equity, diversity and inclusion through reading and thoughtful conversation. The club traditionally meets every second Thursday of the month except this month, when it will meet the following Wednesday.

The meeting will be an opportunity for members to meet and discuss the next title, selected by book club members, The Overstory by Richard Powers. Suggestions for future readings will come from members of Unlimited.

Those interested are invited to attend meeting, and there is no obligation to stay. Questions? Call 541-756-6320 x216, or email education@cooshistory.org. To receive Zoom link for meeting, register for free at https://cooshistory.org/unlimited-book-club/

0
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments