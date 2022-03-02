On Thursday, March 10 at 6 p.m., the Unlimited Book Club will meet on Zoom. Unlimited is a joint venture of Coos History Museum, Coos Bay Public Library and North Bend Public Library. It was formed to encourage awareness and foster community discussions on equity, diversity and inclusion through reading and thoughtful conversation. The club meets every second Thursday of the month.

This meeting will be an opportunity for members to meet and discuss the next title, selected by book club members, White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism by Robin DiAngelo. Suggestions for future readings will come from members of Unlimited.

Those interested are invited to attend meeting. Questions? Call 541-756-6320 x216, or email education@cooshistory.org. To receive Zoom link, register at https://cooshistory.org/unlimited-book-club

