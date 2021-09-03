Unity By The Bay will participate in this year’s Unity World Day of Prayer with a special prayer service on Thursday, September 9, at 6 p.m. led the by Rev. Karen Lowe. Vaccination and masks are required to attend in-person.
Thousands of people will join Silent Unity® — an international, transdenominational, 24/7 prayer ministry — and Unity churches and centers around the world for the 28th anniversary of this day of prayer. The theme of the 24-hour prayer event is “All is Well With My Soul.” This year’s affirmation is: No matter the circumstances, all is well with my soul.”
“World Day of Prayer gives us an opportunity to come together in celebration of our oneness with God, each other, and our world. Through prayer we unite in celebration and intention,” said Lowe.
Unity invites people of all faiths to join in this sacred prayer activity. Names can be submitted for prayer at the service or online at worlddayofprayer.org. Unity will also symbolize the power of our united prayers by asking people everywhere to light a virtual candle at worlddayofprayer.org. The candles will be displayed as points of light on a global map.
Unity was founded in 1889 and helps people of all faiths apply positive spiritual principles in their daily lives. It can be found on the internet at www.unity.org. Unity publishes Daily Word, a monthly magazine of inspirational messages that is distributed to about 3 million people in 113 countries.
For more than 125 years, Unity’s prayer ministry, Silent Unity, has maintained a 24/7 prayer vigil. Silent Unity receives about 2 million letters, telephone calls and internet requests for prayer annually. Anyone in need of prayer support at any time or who may wish to submit names for prayer may call (800) NOW-PRAY (669-7729) at any time. Prayer support is also available on line at www.silentunity.org. For your free mobile prayer app from Silent Unity, uPray, visit silentunity,org/app.
Unity By The Bay is located at 2100 Union Street in North Bend. For information, call 541-751-1633.
