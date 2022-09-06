Unity By The Bay will participate in this year’s Unity World Day of Prayer with a special prayer service on Thursday, September 8, at 6 p.m. led by the Rev. Karen Lowe.
Thousands of people will join Silent Unity® — an international, transdenominational, 24/7 prayer ministry — and Unity churches and centers around the world for the 29th anniversary of this day of prayer. The theme of the 24-hour prayer event is “Holding the High Watch.” This year’s affirmation is: I pray with an elevated mind and open heart.”
“World Day of Prayer gives us an opportunity to come together in celebration of our oneness with God, each other, and our world. Through prayer we unite in our intentions for a more peaceful world,” said Lowe.
Unity invites people of all faiths to join in this sacred prayer activity. Names can be submitted for prayer at the service or online at worlddayofprayer.org.
Unity was founded in 1889 and helps people of all faiths apply positive spiritual principles in their daily lives. It can be found on the internet at www.unity.org. Unity publishes Daily Word, a monthly magazine of inspirational messages that is distributed to about 3 million people in 113 countries.
For more than 125 years, Unity’s prayer ministry, Silent Unity, has maintained a 24/7 prayer vigil. Silent Unity receives about 2 million letters, telephone calls and internet requests for prayer annually. Anyone in need of prayer support at any time or who may wish to submit names for prayer may call (800) NOW-PRAY (669-7729) at any time. Prayer support is also available on line at www.silentunity.org.
Unity By The Bay is located at 2100 Union Street in North Bend. For more information, call 541-751-1633.
