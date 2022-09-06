Unity By The Bay will participate in this year’s Unity World Day of Prayer with a special prayer service on Thursday, September 8, at 6 p.m. led by the Rev. Karen Lowe.

Thousands of people will join Silent Unity® — an international, transdenominational, 24/7 prayer ministry — and Unity churches and centers around the world for the 29th anniversary of this day of prayer. The theme of the 24-hour prayer event is “Holding the High Watch.” This year’s affirmation is: I pray with an elevated mind and open heart.”

