COOS BAY — The United Way of Southwestern Oregon announced Monday it is looking for local artists interested in becoming part of its annual fundraiser to participate in its first ever “Art-A-Thon.”
In an attempt to engage and reach out to community youth, Char Luther, a community organizer, said the call to artists is for people age 18 years or younger.
Artists are encouraged to submit their best artwork and to be as creative as they’d like, said Luther. There are no restrictions as to what folks can turn it as long as it fits on a canvas that is approximately 8.5 inches-by-11 inches.
The artwork submitted will be displayed and raffled off at the United Way’s annual fundraiser, a “Taste of Jazz,” on Sept. 12 at the Black Market Gourmet in downtown Coos Bay.
The proceeds from the artwork will go toward the United Way’s Community Impact Fund which invests money back into the community by funding a number of local programs and organizations.
“The goal is to engage more young people and to help them understand what the United Way is all about,” said Luther. “It was also a great way to enhance our fundraiser and do something that included our younger residents.”
All artists that participate will also be entered into a drawing where they could win a $50 Visa gift card. Drawings, paintings, sketches and photographs will be accepted and folks will have until Sept. 5 to submit their work.
For those interested in learning more about “Art-A-Thon,” visit the United Way’s office at 186 N 8th St. in Coos Bay or call 541-267-5202.