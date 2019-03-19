BAY AREA — United Way of Southwestern Oregon announces its 11th annual Day of Caring on Saturday, April 20th. The Day of Caring pairs local seniors and persons with disabilities with community volunteers who will stack wood, mow lawns, carry away yard debris, and other needed yard work free of charge. Last year over 100 volunteers assisted 50 families in our community! United Way offers this program to lend a helping hand to those in need while also beautifying the Bay Area. To be eligible to receive services, a person must be a senior or have a disability; live in North Bend, Coos Bay, or Powers; and have a exterior manual labor project approved by the Day of Caring committee. The deadline to apply is March 20, 2019. United Way is contacting local senior centers, government agencies, churches and others to identify participants. Any Bay Area senior or person with a disability who meets the eligibility criteria is invited to apply by contacting United Way at 541-267-5202 or emailing info@unitedwayswo.org. This year’s event sponsors include the Eugene and Marlaina Johnston Foundation, NW Natural, the Bay Area Kiwanis, and Coos County Habitat’s ReStore.