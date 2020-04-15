COOS COUNTY — Last month, the United Way of Southwestern Oregon launched a new emergency relief program to help the dozens of local nonprofits in Coos and Curry Counties in need of extra support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, the local United Way chapter announced its “Emergency Relief Fund” will distribute over $30,000 to more than 20 local nonprofits as a way to aid them in their efforts to provide assistance and emergency services to families and individuals in need.
After seeing many community members and nonprofit organizations impacted directly by the novel coronavirus, the nonprofit's executive director Jen Shafer said its board knew immediately it needed to help.
According to Shafer, since launching the new relief program, the organization has received approximately $22,000 from the Oregon Community Foundation and donations from The Ford Family Foundation as well as local community members.
“I’m really proud of this community,” said Shafer. “They’ve really come together in this time of need.”
About $28,500 was allocated to nonprofits that provide a wide range of services including hospice care, emergency shelter service for survivors of domestic violence, mental health service providers and more.
“It’s a pretty broad range, but primarily the need we’re hearing a lot right now from the community is food and getting food to people,” said Shafer. “Those were the bulk of our awards to organizations that are providing those services as well as homeless services.”
The United Way’s grant selection committee, which usually meets yearly to allocate funds to local organizations as part of its impact grant-making program, reunited to choose the nonprofits to receive emergency funds.
An additional $1,500 was also distributed to local food pantries which were selected to receive the emergency funds before the application process began.
Earlier this year, the committee selected 16 local nonprofits to receive over $28,000 in grants from its impact program which awards organizations whose work aligns with the United Way’s impact areas of health, education and/or financial stability.
Under normal funding guidelines, the nonprofits who received those funds were required to submit interim six-month progress reports and a year-end report on the specific projects, programs or services they included as part of their application to receive funding.
According to Shafer, the nonprofits who were a part of that process will no longer be required to submit those reports and are now allowed to shift those funds to better meet the emergency needs of the community members they serve.
The “Emergency Relief Fund,” which was primarily funded this past month through local foundations, will continue on as a new program offered by the United Way chapter in anticipation of future potential natural or economic disasters, said Shafer.
“... I’m fully expecting that this need is going to continue for the next several months at least,” she said. “So we’re hoping to get some additional donations from the community and from our community funding partners to support these needs on an ongoing basis.”
At this moment, the dates for the next funding cycles' deadlines have not yet been set. Organizations will begin receiving funds as early as this week.
“Everyone has been super supportive and just trying to figure out how they can help everyone get through the next couple of months,” said Shafer. “It’s just been very heartwarming.”
For those looking to donate
People can visit the UWSWO’s Emergency Relief Fund’s webpage at www.unitedwayswo.org/emergency-relief-fund/. To donate click the PayPal link below (please include “COVID-19” in the note field).
People can also mail a check to UWSWO, PO Box 1288, Coos Bay, OR 97420 (please include “COVID-19” in the memo field). Donors and nonprofits are encouraged to reach out UWSWO by calling its office at 541-267-5202 for additional information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In