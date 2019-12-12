COOS BAY — United Way of Southwestern Oregon is accepting applications for its 2020 Community Impact Grantmaking Program. Each year grant funds are awarded to local nonprofit organizations serving Coos and Curry counties whose work aligns with United Way's impact areas of health, education, and/or financial stability.
Grants are awarded for one year and may be used for operational, administrative, staffing or supply expenses. The grant application deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. A link to the grant application is available at www.unitedwayswo.org/grantmaking.
United Way is seeking volunteers to serve on the Coos and Curry grant selection committee. This committee helps to select recipients of United Way’s 2020 Community Impact Grant Funds. For more information regarding the 2020 Community Impact Grantmaking Program or to volunteer, email coordinator@unitedwayswo.org or call 541-267-5202.