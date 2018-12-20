Try 1 month for 99¢
Airport
The Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North Bend serves customers along the entire South Coast.

 Bethany Baker, The World

NORTH BEND — This summer, United Airlines will resume its twice weekly summer nonstop service between North Bend and Denver.

According to a press release from Southwest Oregon Regional Airport, the Sunday and Wednesday round trip flights begin June 9, 2019.

Flights to the Denver International Airport will only be offered between June 9 and Oct. 2 on United’s Embraer ERJ-175 jet aircraft, the release said. The ERJ-175 has a full-service cabin and has seating for up to 76 passengers, including twelve first-class cabin seats.

Flights will arrive in North Bend at 11:38 a.m. and depart for Denver at 12:20 p.m.

Nicholas A. Johnson can be reached at 541-266-6049, or by email at nicholas.johnson@theworldlink.com.

