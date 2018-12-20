NORTH BEND — This summer, United Airlines will resume its twice weekly summer nonstop service between North Bend and Denver.
According to a press release from Southwest Oregon Regional Airport, the Sunday and Wednesday round trip flights begin June 9, 2019.
Flights to the Denver International Airport will only be offered between June 9 and Oct. 2 on United’s Embraer ERJ-175 jet aircraft, the release said. The ERJ-175 has a full-service cabin and has seating for up to 76 passengers, including twelve first-class cabin seats.
Flights will arrive in North Bend at 11:38 a.m. and depart for Denver at 12:20 p.m.