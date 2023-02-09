Denver flights

Flights from Southwest Oregon Regional Airport to Denver on United Airlines will return in May. The flights are scheduled every Sunday and Wednesday through September.

United Airlines has announced seasonal, Denver flights are back starting in May. The non-stop flights will be available to and from the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport every Sunday and Wednesday, May 7 through September 27.

The Embraer 175 Jet seats 76 passengers. 12 are first class and 64 are coach class. Travelers to Denver are able to connect with major destinations worldwide. The Southwest Oregon Regional Airport serves the south coast of Oregon and is the gateway to world-class golf, beautiful beaches, mountain trails, deep sea fishing, the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and much more.

