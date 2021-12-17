Unionized workers at Fred Meyer Stores in Oregon are on strike this morning.
The strike has been authorized by United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 555, which represents over 29,000 workers in Oregon, Southwestern Washington, Idaho, and Wyoming.
The union alleges unfair and unsafe working environments at Fred Meyer.
Fred Meyer officials issued a statement saying the stores remain open so customers have access to fresh food and other essentials. Officials with the grocery chain also called the union's decision to strike "reckless."
Contract negotiations between the Union and Fred Meyer began last July.
The union issued a statement saying the strike would begin at 6 a.m. Dec. 17, and will end at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 24.
Fred Meyer operates stores in Coos Bay and Brookings.
