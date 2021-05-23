Two current board members appear to be beating union-backed challengers for seats on the Bay Area Health District board of directors.
Retired CPA and current board member Barbara Taylor was beating challenger and financial professional Angila Petris with 54.5% of the vote, according to the Coos County Clerk’s office’s unofficial final returns.
Similarly, current board member and retired pediatrician Donna Rabin was handily beating electrician Cody Borgogno with 63% of the vote.
The race for the board which oversees the operations of Bay Area Hospital was one of the county’s most expensive during the May 18 special district election.
Borgogno received around $12,000 in cash and in-kind contributions from several different unions and small donors, and Petris received around $11,000 from the same groups. Neither of their opponents had campaign committees reporting financial contributions to state regulators.
In a third contested race for a board seat, incumbent Linet Samson appeared to be losing to challenger and retired Navy nurse Carma Erickson-Hurt, who held 55.6% of the vote. Neither of those candidates reported campaign finance activity.
Coos County Clerk Debbie Heller said Wednesday her office still had 200 ballots with signature problems or other issues for voters to resolve. Voters have 14 days to remedy those issues with their ballots, and Heller noted it still could take more time for ballots to come in from drop boxes in other counties.
Heller said the next slate of ballot returns will be published on June 7, when she certifies the election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In