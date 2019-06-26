CHARLESTON — The Coos County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of an unidentified female off of Alaska Packers Way in Charleston on Tuesday.
Citizens located the deceased female in the rocks of the jetty entering the marina. The death was determined to be an accidental death by the Coos County Medical Examiner. The deceased did not have any identification on her person.
Coos County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the identity of the female. It is estimated she was between 55 and 60 years old. Approximately 5-foot, 3 inches tall, 160 pounds, short grey hair, no tattoos, and was wearing distinctive jewelry.
At the time of her discovery the unidentified woman was wearing Nike running shoes, gray in color, black pants, and a blue hooded sweatshirt with the Winnie-the-Pooh character “Eeyore” depicted on it. The female is identified as having been a smoker.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-7830.