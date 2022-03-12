The Coquille Police Department has in its physical possession unclaimed personal property as described below:
Backpacks
Electronics – Cell phones/Tablets
Tools
Keys
Wallets/Purses
Bikes
Clothing items
Money
Jewelry
Other Miscellaneous Property
If you believe you have ownership interest in any of the unclaimed property listed above, you must file a claim by completing a “Property Claim: form with the Coquille Police Department within 30 days of the date posted on this notice. Failure to file a claim within this 30-day time frame forfeits all rights to posted property. Property claim forms can be picked up at the Coquille Police Department located at 851 N Central Blvd.
Claimants will be contacted one time at the phone number or email they provided on the claim form. If the Coquille Police Department does not receive a response from our attempt to contact within 10 business days, the claimant forfeits any rights to that property. It is claimant’s responsibility to arrange for the retrieval of their property.
