COOS BAY — Around 7 a.m. on Oct. 11, the Coos Bay Fire Department responded to a motor home fire on Railroad Road in the Bunker Hill area.
According to a press release from CBFD, the fire had spread throughout the motor home by the time firefighters arrived on scene.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, which were beginning to pour of the windows, without damage to the nearby structure or vehicles. The motor home and contents were not insured, and it is considered a total loss.
After an investigation, it was determined that the cause of the fire was an unattended candle left burning while the occupant was in the main house on the property.
No one was injured.
Since this took place during Fire Prevention Week, Coos Bay Fire Department would like remind folks that a candle is an open flame and can easily ignite anything that can burn, and to never leave a candle unattended.