COOS COUNTY — Despite rampant theories and social media speculation, there are no definitive answers about how the first case of coronavirus came to Coos County.
“We tried really early in the beginning to squash a lot of the rumors but some of them have gotten so off the rails that it is hard to put them back on track when it comes to it. There’s so much assumption and there are so many things that we don’t have the answers to. We really can’t ease some of those concerns,” said Eric Gleason, public information officer with Coos Health and Wellness.
What is known is that on April 9 the first positive case of coronavirus was reported at Shutter Creek Correctional Institution. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 15 total confirmed cases in Coos County, all of which have come from Shutter Creek.
The adult in custody who contracted the first case was transferred into the facility on March 11, two days before transfers were reduced around the state.
“There were no confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 within (the Oregon Department of Corrections) at the time of the transfer,” read a brief issued by the Oregon Department of Corrections. “The (adult in custody) was not tested before arriving at (Shutter Creek Correctional Institution) because he did not meet the testing criteria.”
Over the last week, coronavirus cases took off at Shutter Creek. Since the first positive case, 12 more adults in custody have tested positive in addition to two employees at the facility.
Based off this timetable, Coos Health and Wellness has assumed that the second and third cases were spread from that first initial test. The second and third cases came about two weeks after the initial case was confirmed.
In that time between positive cases and since the most recent tests were confirmed, speculation grew online about where the first case in the county originated.
“... I think the fact that it was inside a facility ... may have fed the beast as far as what are we hiding. You know, some of those comments that you saw on social media. It’s hard,” said Brian Leon, an epidemiologist with Coos Health and Wellness.
Gleason was in agreement.
“It was difficult to have our first case there and not be able to really truly know everything behind — the logistics of the transfer and all these things. We don’t know,” he said. “We can speculate and a lot of people are, you see it all over social media, that this was shipped to Coos County maybe but we don’t have any definitive evidence to suggest in either direction.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In